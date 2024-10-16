Pacific International Lines christens two new LNG-fuelled ships

The 335-metre, 14,000TEU Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald are the largest vessels in the PIL fleet as well as the first of the company's ships to fully run on LNG. Upon their deliveries, the vessels will be plying the route from the Far East to Latin America on PIL’s West Coast Central and South America Service 2 route.

PIL said the use of digitalisation on the vessels such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) will increase the automation of tasks as well as enable better monitoring and planning of the vessels’ operations and routes through PIL’s Centre for Maritime Efficiency. With a large number of specialised reefer electrical outlets onboard, the vessels have the flexibility to take on more refrigerated containers.