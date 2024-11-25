Navios Maritime Partners takes delivery of 5,300TEU newbuild
Greek shipowner Navios Maritime Partners has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard in Zhoushan, China.
The Liberian-flagged, 5,300TEU Navios Unite is one of two Navios container vessels that will be operated by Denmark's Unifeeder Group, a subsidiary of UAE port developer and operator DP World.
The acquisition of the new containersips is part of DP World's fleet renewal plan to deploy more efficient vessels as the company continues to test alternative fuels and monitor the availability of fuel supplies.
Navios Utmost and Navios Unite belong to a series of compact gearless container vessels that feature cutting-edge maritime technologies designed to enhance cargo handling efficiency and reduce operational costs.
DP World said the vessels' hull optimisation and energy-saving technologies are also designed to maximise fuel efficiency and minimise their carbon footprint. For example, the company expects Navios Utmost to save approximately 1,700 tonnes of bunker fuel annually, leading to a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in its carbon emissions for its intended routes.
The compact design also allows for greater manoeuvrability and access to smaller ports, including inland terminals, opening new opportunities to expand supply chain networks.
Navios Unite will join Unifeeder's Asian Gulf India Service (AGI) while Navios Utmost will be integrated into the company's Far East Madras Express Service (FME).