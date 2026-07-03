Missile damage leaves CMA CGM containership facing potential scrapping

A CMA CGM container ship struck by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz in early May is so badly damaged that the French shipping group may send it for scrapping, its chief executive said on Friday.

The attack on the CMA CGM San Antonio injured several members of the crew, who were evacuated. The ship is one of dozens of commercial vessels to be struck during the Iran war.

"It was so damaged that we're wondering whether we should send it for scrapping," CMA CGM's Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade told a business conference in southern France.