Damage and injuries reported as attack hits CMA CGM ship in Hormuz

French shipping group CMA CGM said on Wednesday that one of its vessels, the San Antonio, had been the target of an attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in injuries among crew members and damage to the vessel.

The incident, which CMA CGM said occurred on Tuesday, is the latest disruption in the crucial shipping route during the Middle East conflict. The war has blocked hundreds of vessels and brought roughly 20 per cent of global oil trade to a virtual standstill.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would briefly pause an operation to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing "great progress" toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.