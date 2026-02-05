Maersk Q4 profit meets forecasts but outlook darkens on rate slide

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Thursday said falling freight rates driven by container-vessel overcapacity and gradual resumptions of shorter Red Sea routes could pressure earnings in 2026, dragging its shares down sharply.

Maersk, which reported a fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with forecasts, is contending with subdued industry demand, a surge in new vessels and a return to Red Sea routes that cut journey times but weigh on freight rates.

Shipping companies including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are weighing returns to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor after vessels were rerouted around Africa in late 2023 following attacks in the Red Sea.

"We delivered a strong performance and high value for our customers in a year where supply chains and global trade continued to be reshaped by evolving geopolitics," CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

"As we enter 2026, we face another year of shifting market dynamics." The company's shares were down over six per cent on Thursday.