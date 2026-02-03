Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd cautiously resume Red Sea voyages with escorts

Shipping groups Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk will resume some transit routes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal this month under their shared services network, Maersk said on Tuesday.

Shipping companies are weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor after vessels were rerouted around Africa in late 2023 following attacks in the Red Sea, which Yemen's Houthis said were to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd's joint ME11 service, a route connecting India and the Middle East with the Mediterranean, will resume routing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal from mid-February with ships travelling under naval escort, Maersk said in a statement.

A Maersk spokesperson declined to comment on what kind of assistance it would be or who would provide it.