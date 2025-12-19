Maersk tests Red Sea waters with first transit in two years

Danish shipping company Maersk announced on Friday that one of its vessels successfully navigated the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the first time in nearly two years, though it currently has no plans to fully reopen the route.

Maersk began diverting vessels away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea around the Cape of Good Hope in January 2024 after Yemen's Houthi terrorists attacked ships in the area in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.