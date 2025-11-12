Lower freight rates and high costs drive down Eimskip's Q3 results

Icelandic shipping company Eimskip has reported its results for the third quarter of 2025, with operations falling short of expectations. Revenue for the quarter amounted to €204.7 million ($237.0 million), a 6.5 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

EBITDA for the quarter was €20.4 million, a 38 per cent decline from €32.9 million in Q3 2024. Net profit fell to €5.6 million from €14.3 million last year.