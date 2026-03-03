Iran conflict leaves Indian basmati rice stranded at ports and at sea

About 400,000 tonnes of Indian basmati rice are backed up at ports and in transit, and export deals have dried up as freight rates have more than doubled since the US and Israel attacked Iran at the weekend, trade officials said.

India is the world's largest exporter of aromatic, premium basmati rice, with buyers in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, accounting for more than half of its shipments.

"Around 200,000 tonnes of basmati rice are stuck in transit, and an equal amount is stranded at Indian ports as the war has disrupted shipping routes across the Middle East," said Satish Goel, president of the All India Rice Exporters' Association (AIREA).

Exporters have already moved stocks to ports, but cannot ship to the Middle East because of rising container freight costs, and no alternative market can absorb the volume, Goel said.