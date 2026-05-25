Indefinite strike by bosuns and able seamen hits Eimskip operations

An indefinite strike by bosuns and able seamen represented by the Icelandic Seamen’s Union began on three Eimskip vessels at 12:00 on May 25 after wage negotiations failed. The industrial action, which affects the vessels Brúarfoss, Dettifoss, and Selfoss, is expected by the company to disrupt its sailing schedules and services.

Although Eimskip reported that terminal operations and other activities are currently running normally, negotiations regarding the salary terms of the crew members remain ongoing with the involvement of the State Mediator.

The company stated that it had prepared for this scenario to minimise customer service disruptions, expressing regret that an agreement was not reached before the strike began.