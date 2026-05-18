Three Eimskip ships face standstill as Icelandic seafarers call strike

Although a temporary vessel strike was previously scheduled for April 12-15, the union withdrew that notice on April 8. Meanwhile, a temporary strike by harbour employees remains scheduled for the period of May 26-28 after being postponed from April 13.

To avert the strikes, discussions involving Eimskip, the union, and the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise are ongoing with the State Conciliation and Mediation Officer. Eimskip said that offers have been proposed and expressed hope that an agreement can be reached.

The company stated that the vessel strike will alter sailing schedules, while the separate harbour strike will reduce operational capacity in Sundahöfn, where approximately 40 per cent of employees belong to the union. Eimskip noted that its personnel are currently exploring all options to minimise the overall impact on customers.