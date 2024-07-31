HMM adds LNG-ready 13,000TEU boxship to fleet

South Korean shipping company HMM took delivery of a new containership from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in a ceremony on Tuesday, July 30. HMM Pearl belongs to a series of 12 vessels ordered by HMM from HHI and Hanwha Ocean, who will each build six ships.
Like earlier sister HMM Ruby, HMM Pearl has an LOA of 335.9 metres (1,102 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a draught of 13 metres (43 feet), a depth of 27.9 metres (91.5 feet), accommodation for up to 34 crewmembers, and a capacity of 13,250 TEUs including 1,400 reefer containers. The design places the superstructure well forward to ensure improved visibility from the bridge even with a significant container load.
The propulsion setup includes selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and a hybrid SOx scrubber. The propulsion system itself can be modified in the future to permit operation on LNG fuel, thus reducing emissions even further. In its current configuration, the 38,150kW main engine can propel the ship to a service speed of just under 22 knots.
One notable feature of the vessel is the HMM Smartship solution. All operational data will be transmitted to HMM’s land-based Fleet Control Center and to anywhere on board in real time to provide a complete overview of the vessel and its operating conditions.