HMM adds LNG-ready 13,000TEU boxship to fleet

Like earlier sister HMM Ruby, HMM Pearl has an LOA of 335.9 metres (1,102 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a draught of 13 metres (43 feet), a depth of 27.9 metres (91.5 feet), accommodation for up to 34 crewmembers, and a capacity of 13,250 TEUs including 1,400 reefer containers. The design places the superstructure well forward to ensure improved visibility from the bridge even with a significant container load.

The propulsion setup includes selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and a hybrid SOx scrubber. The propulsion system itself can be modified in the future to permit operation on LNG fuel, thus reducing emissions even further. In its current configuration, the 38,150kW main engine can propel the ship to a service speed of just under 22 knots.