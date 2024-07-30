VESSEL REVIEW | HMM Ruby – LNG-ready containership for South Korean operator's global trade routes
South Korean shipping company HMM has taken delivery of a new containership built by Hanwha Ocean. Named HMM Ruby, the newbuild is the seventh in a series of 12 vessels ordered by HMM from Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, who will each build six ships.
Enhanced efficiency combined with significant transport capacity
“The brief was to design a vessel that was not only large but also efficient and environmentally friendly,” owner HMM told Baird Maritime. “The vessel is unique in that it boasts low-speed capability, which allows for reduced emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency compared to vessels of similar class.”
The ship has an LOA of 335.9 metres (1,102 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a draught of 13 metres (43 feet), a depth of 27.9 metres (91.5 feet), accommodation for up to 34 crewmembers, and a capacity of 13,250 TEUs including 1,400 reefer containers. The design places the superstructure well forward to ensure improved visibility from the bridge even with a significant container load.
The propulsion setup includes environmentally friendly features such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for addressing NOx emissions by the main engine and the generators and a hybrid scrubber for reducing SOx emissions. The propulsion system itself can be modified in the future to permit operation on LNG fuel, thus reducing emissions even further. In its current configuration, the MAN 38,150kW (51,160hp) main engine can propel the ship to a service speed of just under 22 knots.
One notable feature of the vessel is the HMM Smartship solution. All operational data will be transmitted to HMM’s land-based Fleet Control Center and to anywhere on board in real time to provide a complete overview of the vessel and its operating conditions. This system also boasts enhanced security features that can significantly improve communications capabilities, enabling extensive use of satellite and land communication networks.
“The vessel's areas of operation include global routes, and its daily duties entail the transportation of containers with greater efficiency and environmental consideration,” said HMM. “It is designed to be economical while minimising pollutant emissions.”
The owner added that the vessel fufils the requirement of a large-capacity, eco-friendly, and economically viable option for container transport. It can operate at low speeds and still satisfy the needs of global shipping.
HMM Ruby has already commenced operational sailings on HMM's Pacific South Express Service between South Korea and the United States. Ports of call include Busan, Incheon, Gwangyang, Los Angeles, and Auckland in California.