VESSEL REVIEW | HMM Ruby – LNG-ready containership for South Korean operator's global trade routes

Enhanced efficiency combined with significant transport capacity

“The brief was to design a vessel that was not only large but also efficient and environmentally friendly,” owner HMM told Baird Maritime. “The vessel is unique in that it boasts low-speed capability, which allows for reduced emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency compared to vessels of similar class.”

The ship has an LOA of 335.9 metres (1,102 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a draught of 13 metres (43 feet), a depth of 27.9 metres (91.5 feet), accommodation for up to 34 crewmembers, and a capacity of 13,250 TEUs including 1,400 reefer containers. The design places the superstructure well forward to ensure improved visibility from the bridge even with a significant container load.