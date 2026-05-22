Headwinds from Iran war drag down CMA CGM's core profit in Q1

France's CMA CGM posted lower first-quarter core profit on Friday as weaker shipping markets offset growth in logistics, while maintaining a cautious outlook due to the Iran war and trade uncertainty.

CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container shipping line behind Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Denmark's Maersk.

The group said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.11 billion from $3.09 billion a year earlier, while net income attributable to the group plunged to $250 million, from $1.12 billion.