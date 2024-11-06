Hapag-Lloyd christens LNG-fuelled 23,000TEU boxship

Hamburg Express belongs to a series of 12 ships that also includes Singapore Express, which was delivered in May of this year. All 12 ships in the series were built by Hanwha Ocean of South Korea.

Hamburg Express has a capacity of 23,660 TEUs and can run LNG, which is stored in IMO Type B fuel tanks made from high-manganese steel. The material was selected for the tanks due to its lower cost, lower processing requirements, and greater strength compared to the steel traditionally used in LNG fuel tanks.