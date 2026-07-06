Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to resume some Suez Canal sailings

Shipping groups Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will resume some sailings through the Suez Canal under their Gemini joint network, Maersk said on Monday, hitting shares of both companies because of the potential impact on freight rates.

The Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal was abandoned by most shippers after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis. That forced them to take the much longer trip around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, but shipping companies are now considering a return to the Red Sea route.

"This joint decision with Hapag-Lloyd comes after thorough assessments of the security situation in the Red Sea area and marks a step towards a gradual return to the trans-Suez corridor," Maersk's statement said.

Changes to the AE15 service, which connects Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe, will reduce the duration of the passage by four weeks, a Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson said.