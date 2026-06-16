Euroseas orders two additional containerships in China

Greek container vessel operator Euroseas has exercised options for the construction of two additional gearless 1,800 TEU container vessels to be built at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering Company in China.
Scheduled for delivery in December 2028 and March 2029, each vessel carries an estimated price tag of approximately $32.26 million.
These ships are sisterships to a pair of vessels previously ordered in April 2026. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aristides Pittas explained that the feeder and sub-6,000 TEU containership market remains particularly tight due to a low orderbook in this specific segment.
According to Euroseas, the transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and equity.
Pittas noted that an ageing global fleet further supports the decision to expand, stating that the structural market fundamentals continue to remain favourable.
The company currently operates a fleet of 21 containerships with a total capacity of 61,144 TEU. The addition of four intermediate and eight feeder containerships between 2027 and 2029 will increase Euroseas’ fleet to 33 vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 97,396 TEU.