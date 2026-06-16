Euroseas orders two additional containerships in China

Greek container vessel operator Euroseas has exercised options for the construction of two additional gearless 1,800 TEU container vessels to be built at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering Company in China.

Scheduled for delivery in December 2028 and March 2029, each vessel carries an estimated price tag of approximately $32.26 million.

These ships are sisterships to a pair of vessels previously ordered in April 2026. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aristides Pittas explained that the feeder and sub-6,000 TEU containership market remains particularly tight due to a low orderbook in this specific segment.