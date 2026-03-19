COSCO Shipping Holdings profit dips to $4.3b in 2025

COSCO Shipping Holdings reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately CNY30.87 billion ($4.324 billion) for the year ended December 31, 2025. This figure represents a decrease from the previous year as market freight rates moderated following a period of high volatility.
The group generated CNY219.50 billion in revenue during the period, marking a 6.14 per cent decline compared to 2024. COSCO stated the shipping market faced increased complexity due to shifting trade policies and geopolitical factors, which led to a 37 per cent drop in the average Shanghai Containerized Freight Index.
Total cargo volume for the year reached 27,434,538 TEU, which is a 5.76 per cent increase over the previous twelve months. Growth was particularly strong on the Asia-Europe and other international routes, which rose by 6.07 per cent and 7.83 per cent respectively.
The board of directors proposed a final cash dividend of CNY0.44 per share for the 2025 financial year. This brings the total dividend for the year to roughly CNY15.41 billion, representing 50 per cent of the annual profit attributable to shareholders.
The group took delivery of 12 new vessels during 2025, each with a capacity of 16,000 TEU. COSCO noted its self-operated fleet capacity reached 3.6 million TEU by December 31, 2025.
COSCO Shipping Ports recorded a total throughput of 152,994,965 TEU, representing a 6.22 per cent year-on-year increase. Overseas terminals saw a significant rise of 11.5 per cent, driven by the expansion of the terminal network in regions such as Southeast Asia and South America.
Revenue from non-maritime supply chain services increased by 9.64 per cent to reach CNY44.89 billion in 2025. COSCO said it is focused on building a "digital supply chain platform" to improve operational efficiency.
Looking toward 2026, the group anticipates market complexity to intensify due to international trade policy uncertainties.
COSCO remarked that it will continue to coordinate the development of its shipping, ports, and logistics segments to handle market fluctuations.