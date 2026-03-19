COSCO Shipping Holdings profit dips to $4.3b in 2025

COSCO Shipping Holdings reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately CNY30.87 billion ($4.324 billion) for the year ended December 31, 2025. This figure represents a decrease from the previous year as market freight rates moderated following a period of high volatility.

The group generated CNY219.50 billion in revenue during the period, marking a 6.14 per cent decline compared to 2024. COSCO stated the shipping market faced increased complexity due to shifting trade policies and geopolitical factors, which led to a 37 per cent drop in the average Shanghai Containerized Freight Index.

Total cargo volume for the year reached 27,434,538 TEU, which is a 5.76 per cent increase over the previous twelve months. Growth was particularly strong on the Asia-Europe and other international routes, which rose by 6.07 per cent and 7.83 per cent respectively.