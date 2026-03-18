COSCO Shipping Ports reports one per cent rise in 2025 annual profit

COSCO Shipping Ports recorded a profit attributable to equity holders of $312 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. This result represented a 1.1 per cent increase compared to the $309 million reported during the previous year.
Revenue for the port operator rose 11 per cent to $1,669 million as trade volumes improved across its global network. Total throughput increased 6.2 per cent to 152,994,965 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).
The company stated that the global shipping market faced significant pressure from slowing trade growth and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite these headwinds, profit at Piraeus Terminal in Greece grew to $41 million from $29 million.
Guangzhou South China Oceangate Terminal also performed well with profit rising to $28 million. The company noted that the terminal benefited from a significant increase in container volumes on Asian regional routes.
COSCO Shipping Ports Spain Holding recorded revenue of $367 million which marked an 8.6 per cent increase over 2024. This growth was primarily driven by higher throughput and rate hikes implemented during 2025.
The newly launched CSP Chancay Terminal in Peru recorded a loss of $11 million during its first year of full commercial operation. This facility transitioned from trial operations in November 2024 to full service during the first half of 2025.
Financing costs for the group climbed 3.3 per cent to $157 million. The company attributed the rise to the cessation of interest capitalisation following the start of full operations at the terminal in Peru.
The board of directors declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.102 ($0.013) per share. This payment is scheduled for June 30 for shareholders registered as of April 16.
Looking ahead to 2026, the company stated that the global landscape remains “complex and challenging” with persistent uncertainties in trade patterns. Throughput growth is expected by the company to slow to 1.8 per cent based on projections from shipping consultancy Drewry.