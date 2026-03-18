COSCO Shipping Ports reports one per cent rise in 2025 annual profit

COSCO Shipping Ports recorded a profit attributable to equity holders of $312 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. This result represented a 1.1 per cent increase compared to the $309 million reported during the previous year.

Revenue for the port operator rose 11 per cent to $1,669 million as trade volumes improved across its global network. Total throughput increased 6.2 per cent to 152,994,965 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The company stated that the global shipping market faced significant pressure from slowing trade growth and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite these headwinds, profit at Piraeus Terminal in Greece grew to $41 million from $29 million.