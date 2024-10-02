Container Vessel News Roundup | October 2 – Deliveries to Taiwan, France and Switzerland, LNG-fuelled ship construction and more

China's Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has handed over a new 2,300TEU container vessel to Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation.

The ABS-classed ship is the fourth in a series ordered by Evergreen Marine from the same builder. It has an LOA of 172 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, a depth of 17 metres, a design draught of nine metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 27,900. The main engine runs on low-sulphur fuel oil and can deliver a speed of 19.5 knots and a range of 11,000 nautical miles.

The vessel boasts drag-reducing antifouling paint and other efficiency-enhancing features.