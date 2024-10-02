Container Vessel News Roundup | October 2 – Deliveries to Taiwan, France and Switzerland, LNG-fuelled ship construction and more
New ships have been delivered to owners in Asia and Europe as construction starts on two 11,500TEU ships for a global liner company. An American owner places orders for three additional LNG-fuelled vessels.
New 2,300TEU ship delivered to Taiwan's Evergreen
China's Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has handed over a new 2,300TEU container vessel to Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation.
The ABS-classed ship is the fourth in a series ordered by Evergreen Marine from the same builder. It has an LOA of 172 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, a depth of 17 metres, a design draught of nine metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 27,900. The main engine runs on low-sulphur fuel oil and can deliver a speed of 19.5 knots and a range of 11,000 nautical miles.
The vessel boasts drag-reducing antifouling paint and other efficiency-enhancing features.
Chinese-built 1,800TEU vessel handed over to MSC
MSC recently took delivery of a new containership built by China's Fujian Shipbuilding.
The DNV-classed MSC Kyungmin has an LOA of 172 metres, a beam of 28.4 metres, a design draught of 8.5 metres, a depth of 16 metres, and a capacity of 1,800 TEUs. The vessel can also transport reefer containers and containers carrying dangerous goods.
The ship is the tenth be ordered by MSC from the same builder.
CMA CGM christens 6,000TEU newbuild
CMA CGM has christened the newest 6,000TEU vessel to join its fleet.
CMA CGM Dolomites was built jointly by China's Qingdao Shipyard and Belgian engineering firm CMB.Tech. Upon completion, the ship will have an LOA of 240 metres, a beam of 42.8 metres, and a main engine that can be configured to operate on ammonia fuel.
The vessel can also transport up to 1,150 reefer containers.
First steel cut for two new 11,500TEU ships for MSC
Chinese shipbuilder Zhoushan Changhong International has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of two containerships in a series ordered by MSC.
Upon completion, each ship will have an LOA of 335 metres, a beam of 45.6 metres, a capacity of 11,500 TEUs, and dual-fuel engines that can also operate on LNG. The ships will also have the range necessary to complete China-Europe and China-US roundtrip sailings.
Construction begins on LNG-fuelled containership for Matson
Philly Shipyard of Pennsylvania has begun construction of three new LNG-fuelled ships ordered from the company by container line Matson. Deliveries of these three additional Aloha-class vessels will take place between 2026 and 2027.