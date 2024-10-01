Construction begins on LNG-fuelled containership for Matson

The three new Jones Act-compliant, 3,600TEU vessels, representing an investment of approximately US$1 billion, will be built to match the size and speed of Matson's two existing Aloha-class ships, Daniel K. Inouye and Kamina Hila, which were also built by Philly Shipyard and entered service in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Like their sisters, the new vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines designed to operate on either conventional marine fuels or LNG, as well as other "green ship technology" features such as a fuel-efficient hull design, double-hull fuel tanks, and freshwater ballast systems.