Container conspiracy forces shipping executive off Singapore state taskforce

A Singapore shipping executive the US has accused of conspiring to restrict the supply of shipping containers during the Covid pandemic took a leave of absence from roles including Singapore's government-led economic resilience taskforce, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Teo Siong Seng, chief executive and chairman of Hong Kong company Singamas Container Holdings, is also taking a leave of absence from two other roles. Teo is chair of the Singapore Business Federation and board member of government agency Enterprise Singapore.

Teo has not made any public comments about the allegations and Singamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.