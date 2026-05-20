US charges Chinese firms, executives of manipulating container prices

The United States has charged seven Chinese executives and four of the world's largest shipping container companies with conspiring to restrict supply, raising the price of containers during the Covid pandemic, Department of Justice officials said on Tuesday.

The companies together manufacture about 95 per cent of the world's standard dry shipping containers and conspired to restrict output and fix prices between November 2019 and January 2024, the DOJ said.

Prosecutors allege the scheme resulted in US consumers paying more, and waiting longer, for goods during the pandemic.