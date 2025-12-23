CMA CGM ships transit Suez Canal as Red Sea risks ease

Two vessels from CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping line, have travelled through the Suez Canal, the authority that runs the waterway said on Tuesday, in a sign the disruptions linked to the Gaza war could be easing.

While the Suez Canal provides the fastest link between Asia and Europe, since November 2023, shipping companies have had to take much longer routes because Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists attacked commercial vessels, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians during warfare in Gaza.