CMA CGM names new methanol-powered container vessel

French container liner company CMA CGM formally named its newest methanol-powered container vessel in a ceremony in Shanghai on Wednesday, December 17.
Like her earlier sisters CMA CGM Monte Cristo and CMA CGM Cyrano, CMA CGM Eugenie was built by China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company.
The three ships belong to a series of dual-fuel container vessels. The other ships in the same series were built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding.
CMA CGM Eugenie has an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a propulsion system that can run on methanol as well as conventional fuel oil.
The ship has a nominal cargo capacity of 15,000 TEUs, including up to 1,000 refrigerated containers. It is also equipped with an intelligent ship management system, which will help ensure real-time monitoring and precise control of the various onboard systems.
The accommodation block consists of 10 decks and also features a large sports area for use by the crew.
CMA CGM Eugenie will be deployed on routes connecting Asia, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean.