CMA CGM christens newest LNG-fuelled boxships

CMA CGM Sintra (pictured) and CMA CGM Altamira belong to a series of containerships built by HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard of South Korea. This series includes CMA CGM Mermaid and CMA CGM Alhambra, which were delivered earlier this year.

The two newbuilds have their respective superstructures, along with the bridge and the accommodation spaces, placed at the front. This arrangement ensures better aerodynamic performance and higher loading capacity compared to a vessel of conventional architecture.