VESSEL REVIEW | CMA CGM Sao Paulo – Dual-fuel capable boxship for CMA CGM's South America trade routes

Advanced emissions-reducing systems

The ship has an LOA of 336 metres (1,100 feet), a moulded beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a moulded depth of 26.8 metres (88 feet), and a capacity of 13,200 TEUs. A CMD-WinGD 9X9DF-2.0 dual-fuel main engine that can also run on LNG will deliver a service speed of 21 knots. LNG fuel will be stored in a tank with a capacity of 14,000 cubic metres (490,000 cubic feet) type III containment system.

An intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system can help reduce methane slip in gas mode by as much as 50 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 28 per cent. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system allows some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing the ship's emissions.