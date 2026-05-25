CLdN to expand Irish shipping services through Samskip acquisition

CLdN has announced its plans to expand its freight connections between Ireland, the UK, and mainland Europe following its acquisition of Samskip's UK and Ireland door-to-door and quay-to-quay activities.

The shipping line initially reached an agreement for the transaction in February 2026, which remains subject to regulatory approval.

Under the current schedule, the firm operates 24 direct sailings per week between the Irish ports of Dublin and Cork and Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, and Santander in mainland Europe. Once clearance is granted, CLdN stated it will add dedicated container connections to Waterford and Belfast, alongside extra weekly sailings to Dublin and Cork.