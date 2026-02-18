CLdN acquires Samskip's UK and Ireland quay-to-quay freight business

CLdN has entered into an agreement with multimodal and logistics provider Samskip to purchase its quay-to-quay and door-to-door freight business between continental Europe and UK and Ireland.
The acquisition will cover the container shipping services currently operated by Samskip between Rotterdam and the UK ports of Belfast, Blyth, Grangemouth, Hull and Tilbury and the Irish ports of Cork, Dublin and Waterford. These services currently carry out more than 1,000 port calls every year, transporting cargo for a broad customer base.
The transaction will also cover the door-to-door cargo services connecting the UK and Ireland with continental Europe, including the transfer of the lease agreements for more than 5,000 multimodal cargo units including 45-foot pallet-wide containers, refrigerated containers and curtain-side containers, 40- and 45-foot flat racks, and 40-foot high-cube refrigerated containers.
Once regulatory clearance is confirmed and the deal is closed, CLdN will provide its new customers with a continuation of the services currently offered by Samskip.
The transfer of activities will also involve certain supplier agreements being transferred to CLdN including contracts related to road haulage, rail and barge connections, vessel sharing and port operating agreements.