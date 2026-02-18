CLdN acquires Samskip's UK and Ireland quay-to-quay freight business

CLdN has entered into an agreement with multimodal and logistics provider Samskip to purchase its quay-to-quay and door-to-door freight business between continental Europe and UK and Ireland.

The acquisition will cover the container shipping services currently operated by Samskip between Rotterdam and the UK ports of Belfast, Blyth, Grangemouth, Hull and Tilbury and the Irish ports of Cork, Dublin and Waterford. These services currently carry out more than 1,000 port calls every year, transporting cargo for a broad customer base.