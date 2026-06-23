CLdN acquires Samskip's quay-to-quay and door-to-door freight business between continental Europe, UK and Ireland

CLdN said late last week that all conditions have been fulfilled to proceed with the acquisition of Samskip’s quay-to-quay and door-to-door freight business between continental Europe and the UK and Ireland.
The services will become part of the CLdN network on June 29, 2026.
The acquisition will cover the container shipping services currently operated by Samskip between the Port of Rotterdam and the UK ports of Belfast, Blythe, Grangemouth, Hull and Tilbury and the Irish ports of Cork, Dublin and Waterford.
CLdN said these services currently carry out more than 1,000 port calls every year, transporting cargo for a broad customer base.
The transaction will also cover the door-to-door cargo services connecting the UK and Ireland with continental Europe, including the transfer of the lease agreements for more than 5,000 multimodal cargo units including 45-foot pallet-wide containers, refrigerated containers and curtain-side containers, 40- and 45-foot flat racks and 40-foot high-cube refrigerated containers.
CLdN added that it will provide its new customers with a seamless continuation of the services currently offered by Samskip.