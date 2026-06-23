CLdN acquires Samskip's quay-to-quay and door-to-door freight business between continental Europe, UK and Ireland

CLdN said late last week that all conditions have been fulfilled to proceed with the acquisition of Samskip’s quay-to-quay and door-to-door freight business between continental Europe and the UK and Ireland.

The services will become part of the CLdN network on June 29, 2026.

The acquisition will cover the container shipping services currently operated by Samskip between the Port of Rotterdam and the UK ports of Belfast, Blythe, Grangemouth, Hull and Tilbury and the Irish ports of Cork, Dublin and Waterford.