Bidders submit final offers for Everllence majority stake, VW's choice to come in next few weeks

Final bids for a majority stake in engine maker Everllence are due Tuesday and owner Volkswagen plans to pick a buyer over the next few weeks, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
CVC, Bain Capital and EQT, which has joined forces with Volkswagen shareholders Porsche and Qatar, are final contenders.
Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, is the market leader in large marine engines and has identified generators for AI data centres as a growth segment.
The company is valued at €8-9 billion, according to the sources.
Voice of employee representatives on the supervisory board could be decisive.
The representatives of Porsche and Qatar on the VW Supervisory Board are expected to abstain from the final vote, according to sources.
Volkswagen, Porsche, CVC and Bain declined to comment. EQT and representatives from Qatar could not immediately be reached.
(Reporting by Christina Amann und Christoph Steitz, writing by Lena Rueckerl, editing by Ludwig Burger)