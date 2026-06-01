Bidders submit final offers for Everllence majority stake, VW's choice to come in next few weeks

Final bids for a majority stake in engine maker Everllence are due Tuesday and owner Volkswagen plans to pick a buyer over the next few weeks, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

CVC, Bain Capital and EQT, which has joined forces with Volkswagen shareholders Porsche and Qatar, are final contenders.

Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, is the market leader in large marine engines and has identified generators for AI data centres as a growth segment.

The company is valued at €8-9 billion, according to the sources.