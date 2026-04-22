Three bidders remain in the race for VW’s Everllence

Volkswagen has selected three suitors for the next round of bidding for its heavy diesel engine division Everllence, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and a consortium involving buyout firm EQT AB and Porsche have been invited to the next round, the report said.

Volkswagen will make the sale of a majority stake in Everllence contingent on Porsche becoming a co-investor of about 10 per cent in the maker of large marine engines, Reuters had reported exclusively last month.

Porsche, controlled by the Piech and Porsche families, is Volkswagen Group's top investor.