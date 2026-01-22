Beazley rebuffs Zurich takeover bid as marine insurer calls offer too low

Beazley rejected a £7.67 billion ($10.3 billion) takeover bid from Zurich Insurance on Thursday, citing that it "materially undervalues" the UK speciality insurer and was lower than another proposal it rejected last year.

The rejection sent Beazley shares down about three per cent following a rally fuelled by optimism over Zurich's offer of 1,280p per share. The bid was at a 56 per cent premium to Beazley's last closing price before the approaches were disclosed on Monday.

Beazley said Zurich's latest proposal was below the previous proposal of 1,315p apiece put forward by the Swiss group last June - also rejected by Beazley.

At the price, a deal for Beazley would have an implied equity value of £8.4 billion, the company added.