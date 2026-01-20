Zurich Insurance offers $10b for British marine insurer Beazley

Zurich Insurance Group has made a 7.67 billion pound ($10.3 billion) offer for speciality insurer Beazley, going public with an improved bid that sent shares in the British company up 40 per cent on Monday.

Europe's second-largest insurer by market value announced the proposal after Beazley rejected several earlier approaches, details of which had not previously been disclosed.

London-listed Beazley, which on Friday rejected a January 4 proposal that it said significantly undervalued its business, said it had yet to consider Zurich's latest offer.