Baltic Exchange blames Mercuria lawsuit for muddying shipping markets

The Baltic Exchange, the world's top provider of benchmark shipping indices, on Friday hit back at commodity trader Mercuria's London lawsuit over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the case was causing market uncertainty.

Mercuria – one of the world's top energy and commodity traders – sued the Baltic Exchange last month over losses it said were caused by oil tanker pricing data that did not account for the effective closure of the strait.

Swiss-headquartered Mercuria said in documents filed at London's High Court on April 30 that the Baltic Exchange continued to publish its benchmark crude tanker index, known as TD3C, despite the effective closure of the waterway. The TD3C route is based on voyages from the Persian Gulf to China.