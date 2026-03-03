Aluminium prices to hinge on duration of Strait of Hormuz disruption

Goldman Sachs said Monday the biggest risks to aluminium stem from potential disruptions to export routes and access to raw materials through the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the effect on prices should be limited if shipping disruptions are short.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose to its highest in more than a month following the joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Roughly 150 ships are stranded around the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping artery between points in Asia and Europe, after the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards told state television Monday that any ship that attempted to transit the strait would be set on fire.

Most of the aluminium produced in the Middle East is exported to the United States and Europe.