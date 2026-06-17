121 "shadow fleet" ships added to Canada's Russia sanctions list

The Canadian Government recently added 121 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels and five trading venues to its list of Russia sanctions.

The updated list now includes vessels of different types such as crude oil tankers, product tankers, LNG carriers, container vessels, bulk carriers, general cargo ships, Ro-Ro ships, offshore supply vessels, and even floating storage and offloading platforms.

The Canadian Government's Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, which initially came into force on March 17, 2014, prohibit any ship that is registered in Russia or used, leased or chartered, in whole or in part, by or on behalf of or for the benefit of Russia, a person in Russia or a designated person from docking in Canada or passing through Canadian waters.