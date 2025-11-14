US, South Korea ink deal: $150b for US shipbuilding, nuclear subs approved

The US and South Korea released details of a trade agreement on Friday that includes a $150 billion Korean investment in the American shipbuilding sector and an additional $200 billion earmarked for industrial sectors, the two countries said.

The joint announcement followed a meeting in October between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, where they agreed to a deal that would cut American import duties on South Korea’s products to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

"Finally, the South Korea-US trade, commerce, and security negotiations, which were among the biggest variables affecting our economy and security, are...concluded," Lee said on Friday.