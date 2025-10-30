FEATURE | South Korea gets Trump’s approval to develop nuclear-powered submarine

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, a dramatic move that would admit Seoul to a small club of nations possessing such vessels.

The submarine will be built in a Philadelphia shipyard, where South Korean firms have increased investment, Trump wrote on social media.

"I have given them approval to build a nuclear powered submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered submarines that they have now," Trump wrote on social media.

The US president, who met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and other regional leaders during his visit, also said Seoul had agreed to buy vast quantities of US oil and gas.

Trump and Lee finalised details of a fraught trade deal at a summit in South Korea on Wednesday.

Lee had also been seeking US permission for South Korea to reprocess nuclear fuel.