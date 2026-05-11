US lawmakers urge Trump: offer no concessions to China on shipbuilding

A bipartisan group of US senators on Monday urged President Donald Trump to hold fast to trade remedies proposed by his administration to rebuild US shipbuilding and not offer concessions when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Mark Kelly of Arizona as well as Republicans Tim Scott of South Carolina and Todd Young of Indiana told Trump in a letter sent on Monday that China's decades-long effort to, "decimate American shipbuilding," demanded the use of US trade measures to their fullest extent.

When they met in South Korea in October, Trump and Xi agreed to pause tit-for-tat fees on each other's ships for a year, staving off an estimated $3.2 billion annually in fees for large Chinese-built vessels sailing to US ports. The US fees will resume on November 10, unless a further pause is agreed.