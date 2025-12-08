TKMS to decide on buying competitor German Naval Yards Kiel soon

German warship builder TKMS expects to make a decision on whether to buy neighbouring German Naval Yards Kiel (GNYK) in the next few weeks, its CEO Oliver Burkhard said on Monday.

Talks with GNYK, which is owned by France-based shipping group CMN Naval, are currently underway, and Burkhard said TKMS was in what he called a "pre due diligence" to see whether a purchase makes sense.