Newly spun-off TKMS reports muted 2026 earnings outlook

German submarine and frigate builder TKMS provided a muted earnings outlook for 2026 on Monday, underscoring its dependence on large individual orders and payment schedules that sometimes stretch over several years.

The company, spun off from parent Thyssenkrupp in October, expects adjusted operating profit of €100 million to €150 million ($117 million to $175 million) in the year through September 2026, compared with €131 million generated in 2025.