Thyssenkrupp aiming to spin-off TKMS defence unit by October 20: sources

Thyssenkrupp is aiming for October 20 for the spin-off of its defence division TKMS, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that analysts say could value the warship builder at up to €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion).

The company in August said it was hoping to list TKMS, which makes submarines, frigates and mine-sweeping technology, in mid-October, without specifying the exact date.