Thyssenkrupp aiming to spin-off TKMS defence unit by October 20: sources

Thyssenkrupp is aiming for October 20 for the spin-off of its defence division TKMS, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that analysts say could value the warship builder at up to €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion).
The company in August said it was hoping to list TKMS, which makes submarines, frigates and mine-sweeping technology, in mid-October, without specifying the exact date.
Thyssenkrupp intends to spin off 49 per cent of TKMS to shareholders, which leaves it as a majority stakeholder in the defence division that has benefited along with other defence groups across Europe from a surge in demand.
This has fuelled investor interest, with analysts reckoning that TKMS could be worth anywhere between €2.3 billion and €2.7 billion, or around a third of Thyssenkrupp's market value.
At such a valuation, TKMS would be one of the biggest German listings so far this year, ranking only behind automotive spin-off Aumovio, while prosthetics maker Ottobock could achieve a €4.2 billion value at its planned initial public offering next week.
The timing of the spin-off is not final and may still change, the people said.
Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.
TKMS, which competes with rivals such as Italy's Fincantieri, NVL, and France's Naval Group, earlier this week held its first capital markets day in the run-up to the listing, expecting margins to rise to more than seven per cent over the medium term, from 4.3 per cent in the 2023/24 fiscal year.
The company's order book has more than tripled to €18.6 billion over the past five years, boosted in part by European efforts to increase defence spending in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine and uncertainty over US military support.
