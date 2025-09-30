German shipbuilder TKMS aims for higher margins as defence spending surges

TKMS, the defence business that German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp aims to spin off this autumn, plans to raise its profit margin to more than seven per cent to close a gap with rivals, banking on soaring military demand amid fears of Russian aggression.

TKMS, which makes submarines, frigates as well as sensor and mine-hunting technology, has more than tripled its order backlog in five years. It now stands at €18.6 billion ($21.8 billion) as governments around the world beef up warship fleets.

In the medium term, TKMS plans to raise its operating profit margin to more than seven per cent, compared with 4.3 per cent in the 2023/24 fiscal year, and is targeting average annual sales growth of 10 per cent, it said on Tuesday at a capital markets day.