Leonardo chair backtracks on potential Fincantieri merger, saying comments were made in jest

Leonardo's chairman on Tuesday rowed back on comments he made about a possible merger with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, dismissing them as a light-hearted quip. Stefano Pontecorvo floated the idea of a future combination between the two state-controlled groups at a business conference in Milan on Monday.

The chair of the Italian defence and aerospace group was addressing an audience that included Claudio Cisilino, Fincantieri’s executive vice-president for operations.

"I made a quip, in clearly joking tones, about a possible merger between Leonardo and Fincantieri," Pontecorvo, a retired career diplomat, said in a statement.