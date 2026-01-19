Italy’s Leonardo eyes possible merger with shipbuilder Fincantieri

The chairman of Italy’s Leonardo on Monday floated the idea of a future combination between the defence and aerospace group and state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Speaking at a conference at Milan’s Bocconi University, Stefano Pontecorvo told an audience that he hoped the two groups could one day merge. He addressed his remark to Claudio Cisilino, Fincantieri’s Executive Vice-President for Operations, who was sitting in the audience.

“I hope that one day a merger between us might be possible,” said Pontecorvo, without elaborating.