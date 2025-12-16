Fincantieri targets 40 per cent revenue rise, doubling core profit in new five-year plan

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Tuesday set a goal of a 40 per cent rise in revenues and a near doubling of core profits in its new five-year plan, expanding to the defence and underwater businesses while keeping its leadership on cruise ships.

The 2026-2030 strategy, dubbed "F4 fast forward further future" and expected to be detailed in the first months of next year, forecasts more than €50 billion ($58.79 billion) of new orders, particularly in the defence sector.