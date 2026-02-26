Greek-South Korean tie-up targets US shipbuilding and regasification

Greek ΟΝΕΧ Shipyards and Technology said on Thursday it signed an agreement with South Korean Hanwha Power Systems to expand their joint activities in the United States in shipbuilding, energy production and regasification units.

ONEX, which operates two shipyards in Greece, said in a press release that the deal also includes projects in power generation, shipyard efficiency, and energy storage platforms.

"Hanwha and ONEX are joining forces to help bring maritime energy production back to the United States and to accelerate the development of critical energy infrastructure," said Panos Xenokostas, ONEX CEO, in a press release.