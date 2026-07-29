Fincantieri posts record H1 net profit in 2026

Fincantieri posted net profit of €102 million (US$117 million) in the first half of 2026, almost three times the H1 2025 result of €35 million (US$40 million).

The adjusted net profit for H1 2026, excluding extraordinary or non-recurring income and expenses, reached €113 million (US$130 million) compared to €48 million (US$55 million) in H1 2025.

Gross operating profit rose 12.5 per cent to €350 million (US$400 million) from €311 million (US$357 million) in H1 2025. Fincantieri said this was mainly driven by a one percentage point increase in shipbuilding gross operating profit margin and by organic growth in the underwater segment.