Bidding war looms for warship builder GNYK as UK’s Inocea enters talks

British defence, marine and industrial firm Inocea Group is in talks to buy warship builder German Naval Yards Kiel (GNYK), a person familiar with the matter said, highlighting growing demand for defence assets fuelled by geopolitical tensions.

The interest suggests bidding competition for GNYK, given the CEO of Germany's TKMS said last week the world's largest maker of non-nuclear submarines was considering a bid for the company headquartered in the same port city of Kiel.